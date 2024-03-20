Generational chapter between school and seniors

A shared reading activity was a highlight of a combined celebration of Seniors Week and Harmony Day at Hurstville Public School this year, which hosted both annual events.
A total of 35 3Bridges Seniors Social Group excitedly hopped off a bus in the direction of the primary school on March 19, to read to students (and listen to them read), plus watch a performance.
It was a collaboration between the school and 3Bridges to enhance school community connections.
Principal Mark Steed said the goal was to grow engagement opportunities for children and to encourage community contribution.
"We have made this visit a part of our Harmony Day celebrations to shine a light on seniors in the community and acknowledge the important role they play," Mr Steed said.
