Serious concerns for man missing from Miranda, who has medical conditions

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Sutherland Shire.
A police statement said Gavin Hookes, 54, was last seen on McCartney Street, Miranda, about 1.40pm yesterday (Tuesday).
"When concerns were raised for his welfare and he could not be located, officers attached to Sutherland Shire Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts," the statement said.
"Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare as he lives with medical conditions."
Mr Hookes is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 172cm tall with slim build, and is balding with brown hair. He typically wears a t-shirt, shorts and a cap.
The statement said Mr Hookes drives a blue Toyota Corolla with NSW plates DVZ54G, and is believed to have attended the Newcastle area since he was last seen.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
