Serious concerns for man missing from Miranda, who has medical conditions

Updated March 13 2024 - 7:52am, first published 7:13am
Gavin Hookes was last seen on McCartney Street, Miranda. Picture supplied by NSW Police
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Sutherland Shire.

