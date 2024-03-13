Sunday morning sadness: Garry Fleming's final Shark Island swim

Garry Fleming died doing what he loved last Sunday on a beautiful morning at Cronulla among his many friends.
The 35-year Elouera Surf Lifesaving Club member, who had a passion for the ocean and fitness matched by a warm, friendly nature, suffered a suspected heart attack while taking part in the 7.30am Shark Island swim with a group of about 30.
Garry, 68, was super fit. He usually did the 2.3km swim from Cronulla beach around the island and back at least five times a week, along with regular board paddling, pool swimming, 30 km bike road rides, mountain biking, boxing workouts, Pilates classes and walking (only because running had become too hard for his knees).
He also enjoyed companionship and working on projects at the Kurnell Men's Shed, where he was the treasurer, being a volunteer driver for Activus community transport and engaging in his other passion - time with his grandchildren.
His wife Kate, children Chris, 41, Lauren, 39, and Ashleigh, 33, their partners and eight grandchildren are shattered by his sudden passing.
Shock waves also spread through the beach community, where a love of the ocean and fitness draws people together from all parts of Sutherland Shire and beyond, creating countless connections.
Garry's family told the Leader they were so appreciative of the efforts of swimming group members, first responders, council lifeguards and volunteer lifesavers, who gave direct assistance or helped in other ways.
"Our one consolation is that Dad went doing what he loved," Chris said. "That morning, from all reports, everyone he spoke to said he was his usual laughing, joking self before going into the water. I don't think he had any inkling of feeling unwell or he wouldn't have swum."
"He was the happiest guy, always bubbly, really infectious, always positive."
Chris said his father had had two successful heart operations several years earlier and had been cleared to resume the fitness on which he thrived.
Kate and Garry met over 50 years ago, in a folk music group at St Michael's Catholic Church, Hurstville.
They moved to Alfords Point in 1983, where they raised their family and were founding members of Holy Family Parish. Garry was a member of the St Vincent de Paul Society and actively organised many working bees to install much needed pathways and seating for the parish and new schools.
A surveyor by trade, he started his own business supplying laser equipment to the construction, mining and civil engineering industries.
"He worked long hours to build his business and provide for his kids," Kate said.
"From humble beginnings cleaning lasers on the dining room table, the business grew into what is today a multinational."
After his first heart operation 10 years ago, the couple moved to Greenhills Beach. He retired in 2018 and settled into a life near family and his beloved beach.
"Garry gave 35 years of service to Elouera surf club, and he was also recently a member of the Cronulla club as well," Kate said.
"He started volunteering at Elouera with the water safety team and graduated to Nipper age manager for his daughters. In April 2001 he was awarded his Bronze Medallion and began patrols, he then became Patrol Captain of Patrol 11 from 2007 - 2017, he was awarded surf life saving's national medal in 2021. He continued patrols until recently, taking up the position of convenor of the building committee for Elouera."
Garry's plan on Sunday to take his grandchildren to the park before the weather got too hot led to him changing his usual routine.
He would normally ride his bike from his home to Elouera, pick up his board and paddle to Cronulla with club mates to do the Shark Island swim.
On Sunday, he wanted to get home quickly, so he rode his bike straight to Cronulla.
Sadly, he never made the return ride.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.