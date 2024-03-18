St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Cronulla Waterpolo National League wins

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated March 18 2024 - 4:16pm, first published 12:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cronulla's Rhys Holden celebrated his 100th AWL game against WA and (inset) Maddisyn Powells on the attack. Pictures John Veage
Cronulla's Rhys Holden celebrated his 100th AWL game against WA and (inset) Maddisyn Powells on the attack. Pictures John Veage

Waterpolo action is back in full swing with all teams taking to the pool in what has been the biggest four days of the Australian Waterpolo League this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.