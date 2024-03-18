Cronulla Waterpolo National League wins

Waterpolo action is back in full swing with all teams taking to the pool in what has been the biggest four days of the Australian Waterpolo League this season.
It proved to be a good series of victories and milestones for the Cronulla club as they head into the second half of the 28 game season.
The ACU Sharks had just returned from a road trip to South Australia with both men's and women's team returning with all wins from their four matches.
Highlights were five goals each to Dani Jackovich, Hikaru Shitara and Keira Rippon in the women's and 4 Goals on his AWL Debut to Sam Winchester, with 3 Goals to Marcus Berehulak, Jimmy Dickson, Koby Gilchrist, Danny Kerr and Rory McKell.
At Sutherland, the first game of the long weekend saw the Cronulla men score 9 goals against the UWA Torpedoes 7 to start their winning home run with the return of big Joe Kayes to the Shark Tank, with Marcus Berehulak's stellar performance, scoring three goals, and goalkeeper Hayden Molla's solid display.
Rhys Holden celebrated his 100th AWL game.
The women had a challenging night going down 7 to the UWA Torpedoes 15 and despite the absence of their rep players, Nell Payne's impressive AWL debut, scoring two goals, showcased the potential of the young Sharks.
On Friday, Cronulla defeated the Torpedoes again with standout performances by Milo Maksimovic marking a victorious evening with Joe Kayes celebrating his 100th match in the AWL.
The women almost got one back falling one goal short on penalties with Keira Rippon's six goals and Kim Keane's exceptional performance in the cage highlights.
Saturday saw the men score 11 goals to defeat Queensland Thunder 6 with a dominating display by Marcus Berehulak and goalkeeper Oliver Purcell and the women also got on the winning side scoring 11 to the Queensland Thunder 9 with the return of Olympic hopefuls Clare Durstan and Dani Jacovich playing a pivotal role against the undefeated Queensland Thunder.
Cronulla Water Polo celebrated its Champions Round on Saturday, honoring past Gold medal-winning teams and officially commissioning the Bruce Falson scoreboard.
In Sunday's games , Cronulla 8 also got the points over Queensland Thunder 5 and despite a commendable effort, the young women Sharkies narrowly fell 3 goals short.
Cronulla AWL Men's Head Coach Vedran Circovic was happy with his team's effort.
"We had a fantastic weekend, securing victories in all four games- the team displayed dedication and consistency, positioning us strongly for the top 6 of AWL."
Cronulla Women's Coach Pat Northam said his team bounced back from a disappointing performance to respond with great character.
