Soccer event supports two worthy causes

Come along to a hospitality soccer camp March 18 at Sutherland Oval.
It's for a charity event that raises money for melonoma and mental health. There will be a free skin check van and mental health advice from Gotcha4life.
Enjoy a barbecue with lamb on the spit, organic gourmet sausages, free range chicken and salads from Sydney chefs Danny Russo, Darren Templeman and Steven Hodges. All proceeds go towards charity.
There will be 16 teams from the hospitality sector. It will be six-a-side including a goalkeeper, with 15 minute halves and each team must field at least two women. The cost to enter is $500 per team.
