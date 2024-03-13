St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Symphony calls a sweet song for flute talent

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 14 2024 - 10:49am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Cliff of Barden Ridge has been selected for a highly coveted program in the Sydney Symphony Orchestra. Picture supplied
Laura Cliff of Barden Ridge has been selected for a highly coveted program in the Sydney Symphony Orchestra. Picture supplied

A Barden Ridge flute player has been selected for a highly competitive program designed to discover the next generation of Australia's best instrumentalists.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.