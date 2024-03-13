Symphony calls a sweet song for flute talent

A Barden Ridge flute player has been selected for a highly competitive program designed to discover the next generation of Australia's best instrumentalists.
Laura Cliff, 25, is among 13 musicians to be accepted into Sydney Symphony Orchestra's annual fellowship program.
It's no easy feat to gain a place in the program, which attracts hundreds of applications and a tough two-step audition process.
The program gives young talent the rare opportunity to develop their professional musical careers through a world-class learning arena alongside masterclasses with A globally renowned artist, and one-on-one mentorship with an symphony musician.
The year-long placement includes technical and practical mentoring by permanent orchestra members, who give the incoming group the crucial training they need to prepare for a professional career in music. They will also work with the international guest artists and conductors in orchestral settings as part of the Sydney Symphony 2024 Season.
Ms Cliff received her Bachelor of Music in Performance at QLD Conservatorium. She then studied at ANAM and was rewarded the Nick Deutsch Prize for Most Outstanding First-Year Musician. Ms Cliff is a casual musician with the QLD, Tasmanian and Sydney symphony orchestras and Orchestra Victoria, and has performed with Auckland Philharmonia, Opera Australia and the Melbourne and West Australian Symphony Orchestras. She won the NSW Flute Society Open Age Competition in 2017 and the QLD Flute Guild's James Carson Memorial Prize in 2021.
In 2016, the Sydney Symphony Orchestra Fellowship program was recognised by an independent report at offering in-depth program of orchestra experience not duplicated by any other Australian provider and addressing an unmet need in preparing musicians for entering the profession.
Since the start of the program in 2001, 12 fellowship alumni have been appointed permanent positions with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, with more than 80 per cent employed by orchestras across the world.
