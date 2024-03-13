Symphony calls a sweet song for flute talent

Ms Cliff received her Bachelor of Music in Performance at QLD Conservatorium. She then studied at ANAM and was rewarded the Nick Deutsch Prize for Most Outstanding First-Year Musician. Ms Cliff is a casual musician with the QLD, Tasmanian and Sydney symphony orchestras and Orchestra Victoria, and has performed with Auckland Philharmonia, Opera Australia and the Melbourne and West Australian Symphony Orchestras. She won the NSW Flute Society Open Age Competition in 2017 and the QLD Flute Guild's James Carson Memorial Prize in 2021.

