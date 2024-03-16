Volunteer service recognised in Cronulla Senior of the Year awards

Kaye Herald, the volunteer chair and board member of Gymea Community Aid and Information Service, has been named Cronulla Senior of the Year.
Ms Herald was presented with the award by Cronulla MP Mark Speakman and Shadow Minister for Seniors Bronnie Taylor at a morning tea to recognise the work of 13 local volunteers nominated for the award.
The function was also attended by family, friends and representatives of the organisations where they volunteer.
"Kaye is a significant contributor to our community, giving her time to lead an organisation that is making a difference to the lives of people including seniors and people from culturally diverse backgrounds," Mr Speakman said.
"After joining the GCAIS committee in 2016, Kaye stepped up to lead its board in 2019 and has worked hard with her fellow board members and staff to grow and strengthen the organisation for the benefit of its clients and the GCAIS team.
"Kaye is appreciated for her hands on and inclusive leadership as she mentors and provides direction to fellow board members, while at the same time supporting the business and taking an active interest in the services delivered.
"I congratulate Kaye on her contribution to GCAIS and on being recognised for the volunteer work she does as a valued senior in our community.
"It was inspiring to learn of the volunteer work being done by the 13 finalists for Cronulla Senior of the Year who are aged between 64 and 95.
"I thank and congratulate these finalists for their efforts and dedication as volunteers including work for community aid and welfare, schools, Sutherland Hospital, prisons, emergency service, surf and sporting clubs, palliative care, and family support.
"The finalists are a snapshot of the incredible work being done by seniors in the Shire and I thank each one of them in our community who lend their valuable time to a range of organisations and groups."
Gymea Community Aid and Information Service, which works across the Sutherland Shire and in the St George area to provide information and associated support services to the general community, its ageing members, and people from culturally diverse backgrounds.
It has a client base of 3500 with a paid staff of 41 and 60 active volunteers.
Kaye joined as a committee member in 2016 and became chair of the committee in 2019. Leading a board of nine members, Kaye has provided mentoring and direction to these members, while supporting the business and taking an active interest in the services delivered.
The other nominees included:
