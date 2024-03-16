Volunteer service recognised in Cronulla Senior of the Year awards

Dianne Batty, of Kirrawee, 40 years of volunteer service to a range of community organisations and causes, including Elouera Surf Life Saving Club, Sutherland Hospital Kiosk, her local Community Fire Unit, and the John Franklin Christmas Luncheon.



Nick Boes, of Kurnell, founder of the Adopt our Historic Drive Campaign to beautify and maintain Captain Cook Drive in a volunteer contribution in Kurnell since 1958 including the Rural Fire Service, Kurnell Progress and Precinct residents Association, Kurnell Public School, and the Sutherland Shire Kurnell Tourism Strategy Working Party.



Sue Brannock, of Caringbah, 25 years of service to the Wanda Surf Life Saving Club through the Auxiliary Committee, and the Sutherland to Surf Organising Committee.



Jill Cameron, of Cronulla, 35 years of service to Elouera Surf Life Saving Club through surf patrols and surf awareness training, as well as in the area of administration for the Silver Salties program.



Stewart Cameron, of Cronullam, 60 years of service to North Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club, including through front line lifesaving, coaching, water safety, first aid, club maintenance and mentoring.



Catherine Carmichael, of Caringbah, volunteer service providing end of life care and support, as well as support for women with young families.



Maureen Clark, of Gymea Bay, 12 years of volunteer service to Dandelion Support Network, including as a volunteer team leader, advocate and fundraiser.



Tony Dedda, of Cronulla, Volunteer service as board member and chair of Crossroads Prison Ministries and to Shire Presbyterian Church Cronulla.



Daphne Lee, of Miranda, Volunteer service to Gymea Anglican Church through the mobile community food pantry and other church ministries.



Ron Lucas, of Gymea, Decades of volunteer service to the Grays Point community including through the Kids Hope program at Grays Point Public School and local sport.



Gary Rigney, of Caringbah South, Volunteer service over several decades to Gymea United Football Club, including as committee member, ground controller and coach.



Alice Tierney, of Caringbah, Volunteer service through physical culture classes for girls and women in Sutherland Shire for more than 50 years.

