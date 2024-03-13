St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Police investigation of Grays Point boating tragedy continues

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
March 14 2024 - 7:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The boat ramp at Swallow Rock. Picture by Chris Lane
The boat ramp at Swallow Rock. Picture by Chris Lane

Police say they are still investigating the fatal boating accident at Grays Point on Australia Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.