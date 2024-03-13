Police investigation of Grays Point boating tragedy continues

Police say they are still investigating the fatal boating accident at Grays Point on Australia Day.
Darcy Davey-Sutherland, 16, died in hospital after being seriously injured when two small aluminium boats collided in the Hacking River near the Swallow Rock boat ramp about 10.15am.
A police spokesperson told the Leader this week investigations continued and no charges had been laid at this point.
Darcy was about to start year 11 at Port Hacking High School.
Following the collision, she was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to St George Hospital where she died.
Two teenage boys, both aged 16 were also taken to St George Hospital for mandatory testing and the vessels were taken by police for examination.
