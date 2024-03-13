St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Shipwreck crew relatives come forward following appeal

Murray Trembath
March 13 2024 - 12:01pm
Esther Field with a photo of her grandfather Captain Lusher, who perished. Picture supplied
Twenty relatives of crew members who died at sea 120 years ago have come forward to share their family stories, after the wreck of SS Nemesis was found off Port Kembla.

