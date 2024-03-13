Shipwreck crew relatives come forward following appeal

Twenty relatives of crew members who died at sea 120 years ago have come forward to share their family stories, after the wreck of SS Nemesis was found off Port Kembla.
The ship, loaded with coal and with 32 crew aboard, went down on its way from Newcastle to Melbourne in 1904. It was last sighted signalling distress in a storm off Wollongong.
The bodies of at least four crew members, along with debris from the vessel, were washed up on Cronulla beach. The men were buried in an unmarked grave in Woronora Cemetery.
Minister for Heritage Penny Sharpe announced the 120-year-old mystery had been solved after the wreck was accidentally found 26 kilometres off Port Kembla in 160 metre deep water.
Ms Sharpe called for relatives of lost crew members, some of whom were from United Kingdom and one from Canada, to contact Heritage NSW.
"So far, 20 grandchildren and great grandchildren have come forward from NSW, Queensland, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia, to seek and share information about their family history," Ms Sharpe said in an update.
"They include relatives of Captain Alexander Lusher."
Denise Burrell, a great granddaughter of Captain Lusher said her mother Esther Field, who is 99, was his granddaughter.
"After hearing the wreck had been found, Mum re-told our family the story of SS Nemesis from what she remembers," Ms Burrell said.
"Throughout my life I have heard the 'family folklore', but this research and discovery has made it so much more real."
Ms Burrell said the partnership between Heritage NSW, CSIRO and Subsea Professional Marine Services, which found the shipwreck, "filled the gaps in our knowledge, and we thank them sincerely".
Ms Sharpe said heritage NSW was asking relatives to write down their stories, which would provide a better understanding and appreciation of the plight of SS Nemesis as well as previous unknown details of shipping, trade and craftmanship from the early 1900s.
"This discovery is already bringing closure to families tied to this maritime tragedy, and I hope more and more people will come forward, from Australia and possibly even the UK and Canada," she said.
In 2022, remote sensing company Subsea Professional Marine Services discovered the vessel in deep, high-current water, and this year experts from Heritage NSW and CSIRO were able to match the wreck's distinctive features with historical photographs and sketches of SS Nemesis.
Those with a connection to SS Nemesis are asked to contact Heritage NSW: https://www.environment.nsw.gov.au/topics/heritage
