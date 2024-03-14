St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Health
Health

'Modest yet promising' progress in emergency hospital wait times

EK
By Eva Kolimar
March 14 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The latest hospital data reveals some progress in reduced wait times. File picture
The latest hospital data reveals some progress in reduced wait times. File picture

There is modest yet promising progress in the hospital emergency department (ED) wait times, with Health Minister Ryan Park saying there's more room for improvement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.