'Modest yet promising' progress in emergency hospital wait times

There is modest yet promising progress in the hospital emergency department (ED) wait times, with Health Minister Ryan Park saying there's more room for improvement.
The latest Bureau of Health Information Healthcare Quarterly report shows the majority of patients (68.3 per cent) started their ED treatment on time and almost 80 per cent (79.9 per cent) of patients who arrived by ambulance had their care transferred to ED staff within 30 minutes. Both measures reflect small improvements compared with the same quarter in 2022.
NSW hospitals have also reduced the number of people whose planned surgery is overdue, reducing the overdue planned surgical waitlist by almost 90 per cent in one year. Public hospitals performed 59,422 planned surgeries in the October to December quarter in 2023, 5099 more procedures than in the October to December 2022 quarter.
Overall, 83.6 per cent of all planned surgeries were performed on time in NSW public hospitals. Almost every urgent planned procedure (99.5 per cent) was performed on time.
"We are far from mission accomplished. While this is a promising improvement, too many people are still waiting too long in our EDs," Mr Park said. "This includes boosting staff and infrastructure; but also rolling out urgent care and providing those alternate pathways to care, to treat people outside the hospital; and establishing an ED taskforce to drive improvements in wait times and access to care.
Sutherland Shire resident and retired nurse Laima Wayne praised Sutherland Hospital for her recent "wonderful experience".
"My husband Geoff recently had a total hip replacement. Geoff, a retired teacher just turned 70 in relatively good health. We have always been in private health cover but not top enough to go private for his surgery," she said.
"We received five-star treatment and care under Catherine Hibberd and staff from Sutherland Hospital, from the first appointment - lots of communication pre and post-op. Geoff was in day surgery and is recovering well."
Ambulance responses hit a record high of 379,705 this quarter, with an increase of 34.8 per cent in 'highest priority - P1A' responses for life-threatening conditions compared to the previous year.
