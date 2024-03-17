St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
A heartbeat for sport

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated March 18 2024 - 1:29pm, first published 10:06am
St George DCC is the first NSW Premier Cricket Club to rollout this hugely important heart initiative-and the role of sport and active recreation in society has become increasingly important over the years.
Just days after the two year anniversary of the untimely passing of Shane Warne due to coronary artery atherosclerosis, the St George District Cricket Club, with the help of Heartbeat of Sport, was able to deliver free heart health testing to all players and officials at training last week at Hurstville Oval.

John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

