A heartbeat for sport

Just days after the two year anniversary of the untimely passing of Shane Warne due to coronary artery atherosclerosis, the St George District Cricket Club, with the help of Heartbeat of Sport, was able to deliver free heart health testing to all players and officials at training last week at Hurstville Oval.
The 'Heart Health Matters - Community Sport' project leverages the undeniable power of sport to tackle cardiovascular disease and cardiac arrest across sporting communities in NSW.
The Heartbeat of Football Foundation is headed by media identity Andy Paschalidis, and this week has also just received a grant of $50,000 from the NSW Government to deliver its unique community sport focused heart health initiatives across regional NSW sporting grounds.
Minister Steve Kamper announced the grant on Friday night at the Sans Souci Football Club
Paschalidis said it came about after he won a 5k grant for his charity as a Westfield Hurstville Local Hero.
"It's all about spreading the heart health message."
He thanked St George DCC President Kevin Greene and the wonderful team of Saints volunteers and said "St George DCC made our Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute nurses and I feel most welcome."
St George DCC is the first NSW Premier Cricket Club to rollout this hugely important initiative.
"Our club recognises the important role we have in the local community. Promoting health, particularly heart health for those involved in sport, is another we can use our players to spread a vital message," said Kevin Greene.
"It is our hope that other Premier Cricket clubs across Sydney and indeed all involved in the sport, will follow our example and jump on board."
Sport acts as a catalyst for community development, that brings communities together, builds character, drives social change, inspires future generations, and promotes a healthy lifestyle.
NSW Sports Minister Steve Kamper said the benefits of sport are the cornerstone for communities across NSW.
"I was at the 2016 launch of the Heartbeat of Football and have cheered from the sidelines as have they continued to grow their reach and impact at community sporting grounds."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.