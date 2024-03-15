St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Falling star among memories on 60th anniversary of Miranda Fair

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 15 2024 - 5:24pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Final days for the Westfield star as the office tower is demolished in 2013. Picture by Lisa McMahon
Final days for the Westfield star as the office tower is demolished in 2013. Picture by Lisa McMahon

There have been highs and lows for the shopping centre which began life as Miranda Fair 60 years tomorrow (March 16).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.