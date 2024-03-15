Falling star among memories on 60th anniversary of Miranda Fair

There have been highs and lows for the shopping centre which began life as Miranda Fair 60 years tomorrow (March 16).
Good memories, hand written on heart-shaped cardboard cutouts, are shared on a board on level two of the centre, which has since been renamed Westfield Miranda although many residents still prefer the original.
Some of the highs recalled include:
Perhaps the lowest of the lows was the day in July 2013 when the star, which stood atop the office tower built in the 1971 expansion was knocked down despite strong community protests.
A spokesperson for the centre told the Leader at the time, ''Westfield knows it has been popular with the local community and is working on opportunities to incorporate its symbolism into the new centre.''
Nothing of the sort eventuated, and today the star is today just a memory.
But life goes on, and shoppers interviewed this week were very happy with the way the centre has evolved.
The underwhelming anniversary "celebrations", which end on Sunday, are centred on a stand near Country Road, on level one.
There is also live music at times close by near the escalators.
RELATED
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.