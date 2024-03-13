Dementia club offers support

Georges River Council has launched Memory Lane Social Club, a welcoming and safe space for people with dementia and their carers.
The club offers a warm and inviting space for individuals to forge connections, enjoy companionship, and partake in engaging activities within a supportive community environment.
The first meeting will be held on March 27 at Clive James Library Kogarah, acknowledging the NSW Seniors Festival.
Regular sessions will then be held on the fourth Wednesday of each month from 10am-midday at Clive James Library in Kogarah.
Unlike traditional support groups, this initiative provides a casual yet invaluable opportunity for individuals to gather, share stories over a cup of tea, and participate in enjoyable guided activities.
These gatherings serve as important avenues for reducing the isolation often felt by carers and individuals living with dementia.
Memory Lane Social Club requires no advance bookings, welcoming all interested participants to join at their convenience. Details: 9330 9517
