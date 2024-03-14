St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Burgers and baby keep Bay Central restaurant couple busy

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 14 2024 - 4:14pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe and Hazel Del Pilar, who have established Filipino-fusion burger restaurant Burger Point in Bay Central Woolooware Bay. Picture by Chris Lane
Joe and Hazel Del Pilar, who have established Filipino-fusion burger restaurant Burger Point in Bay Central Woolooware Bay. Picture by Chris Lane

Good things are happening all at once for Joe and Hazel Del Pilar, who have established Filipino-fusion burger restaurant Burger Point in Bay Central Woolooware Bay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.