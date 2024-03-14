Burgers and baby keep Bay Central restaurant couple busy

Good things are happening all at once for Joe and Hazel Del Pilar, who have established Filipino-fusion burger restaurant Burger Point in Bay Central Woolooware Bay.
The official opening tomorrow (Friday) coincides with the Sharks' first home game of the season against the Bulldogs, which should draw a nice stream of customers.
More importantly, the couple are expecting their first child in coming weeks.
Had the shopping centre development been completed on time late last year, there would have been a helpful gap between the business and family big moments, but Joe and Hazel say they are managing the pressure well.
Hazel has been the group operations manager for Burger Point, which started in Sydney's west in 2017 and has grown to have nine outlets in Sydney and Newcastle.
She started at the bottom as a wait staff, learning every aspect of the business as she worked her way up to be the manager of the flagship store at Marsden Park and then operations manager.
Joe also worked in hospitality before moving into IT and now back to his original line of work.
The couple had been looking to invest in a franchise when the Bay Central opportunity arose.
Joe said Burger Point was not well known in the shire, but they were pleased with the positive feedback they had received after a soft opening last weekend, and hope word will spread quickly.
They are also looking forward to the opening of the rest of the centre, including the fresh food market made up Panetta Mercato and Cronulla Meat Emporium, the medical centre, childcare centre, other businesses and Livvi's Place inclusive playground.
For the official opening, Burger Point is offering 200 cheeseburgers priced at $2 each. They will be available to the first 100 customers who place their order in store, via the Burger Point App at 11 am for lunch, and to a further 100 customers from 4 pm for dinner.
