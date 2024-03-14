Business 'becoming harder and harder', says shire steel firm

Shire Steel & Fabrication owner Russell Lewis says business is becoming "harder and harder" due to rising electricity and fuel costs and higher wages.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and Hughes MP Jenny Ware visited the business's Kirrawee factory on Wednesday. With a second factory at Coniston in Wollongong, Shire Steel has a total workforce of 32.
Mr Lewis said the request for Mr Dutton to visit "came out of the blue", but he was happy to accept in order to highlight the cost-of-living pressure on businesses.
"We spoke about the rising power costs and fuel for our trucks and increasing labour costs associated with trying to keep small businesses afloat - all to avoid having to pass the rising costs onto the consumer," he said.
"We'd like to thank both Mr Dutton and Ms Ware for their time and actually listening to our concerns."
Mr Lewis said a figure on electricity cost rises quoted by Mr Dutton when he addressed media at the factory was actually for the Conistion plant, but there had been a similar rise at Kirrawee.
Mr Dutton said, "A small business like this employing two apprentices and tradespeople from across Sydney is a really important part of the economy.
"The electricity cost in April of 2022, was about $2,500 a month. Now, under Labor, it's about $5300 a month.
"So, if you think about that for a moment, that really equates to the ability to put on another apprentice, or to purchase another vehicle, to invest into capital equipment so that their businesses can grow and employ more people."
Mr Dutton said, "We were in a cafe this morning, we were talking there with the owner about the additional input costs - not just electricity and gas - but also food.
"We know that this Prime Minister promised a $275 reduction in electricity costs. He promised it to Australians on 100 occasions, and far from delivering that, the complete opposite has happened."
