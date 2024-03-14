St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Business 'becoming harder and harder', says shire steel firm

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 14 2024 - 3:56pm, first published 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Dutton, with Jenny Ware and business owner Russell Lewis, talks to workers at Shire Steel & Fabrication. Picture supplied
Peter Dutton, with Jenny Ware and business owner Russell Lewis, talks to workers at Shire Steel & Fabrication. Picture supplied

Shire Steel & Fabrication owner Russell Lewis says business is becoming "harder and harder" due to rising electricity and fuel costs and higher wages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.