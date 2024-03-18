St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Newport dominates State

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated March 18 2024 - 4:12pm, first published 2:29pm
Cronulla's Jay Furniss paddled into the NSW Open Men's Ski Final while (inset) Wanda's Noah Steiner and Nicholas Middleton finished 1,2 in the Open Ironman Final. Picture John Veage and Wanda SLSC
The NSW SLSC state titles saw 12 days of competition and over 21,000 competitors, spectators and officials descend on Queenscliff over the last three weeks of competition as a warm up to the upcoming Aussies on the Sunshine Coast.

