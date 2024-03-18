Newport dominates State

The NSW SLSC state titles saw 12 days of competition and over 21,000 competitors, spectators and officials descend on Queenscliff over the last three weeks of competition as a warm up to the upcoming Aussies on the Sunshine Coast.
Newport in a show of dominance won the overall point score for the tenth time by more than double the points won by Wanda in second.
The first points of the Open Championships, fell to Wanda, whose Open Male Surf Teams group of Hayden Allum, Bailey Krstevski, Nicholas Middleton, and Noah Steiner - the overall winner of the race - was victorious over strong Newport and Manly teams.
Krstevski, Middleton, and Steiner than went 1,2, 3 in the Open Surf Race and Steiner then pipped teammate Middleton to win the Open Ironman title - a great sign for the upcoming Aussies.
North Curl Curl edged out Wanda gold in the U17 Male Surf Teams, whilst on the sand Alex Rampoldi from North Cronulla beat teammate, Lucy Flanagan in the Open Female Flags.
North Cronulla siblings Cruz and Sari McKee both won gold medals with Cruz having a great win in the Open Male board race and sister Sari winning the U17 2km Beach Run.
Hobie Smit from Cronulla SLSC won the U17 Male Ski stopping Newport from winning all six Ski races.
Elouera's Peter Thoroughood showed his class with a silver in the Open Flags and a Bronze in the Open Beach Sprint.
The 2024 NSW Age Surf Life Saving Championships, kicked off on March 7, with thousands of the state's best young lifesavers battling it out in the surf and sand from U9 to U15 competition.
North Bondi SLSC won the Age Overall Point Score for a second straight year, Wanda finishing fifth.
Cronulla's Beau Day, Luca Greene and Batiste Guilbert won the U9 Board Relay and on the sand, Cronulla's Jasmine Shardlow went one better than her first attempt last year, trading in her U9 silver for an U10 gold in the Female Beach Flags.
Jada Christie from Elouera - the previous U9 and U10 Female Beach Sprint champion - was forced to settle for silver this year.
The stalwarts of Surf Life Saving also hit the beach at the 2024 NSW Surf Life Saving Masters Championships.
On the beach track, Warwick Cavanagh from North Cronulla SLSC was the quickest in the 75-79 Male Beach Sprint and Wanda's Hayden Allum, Joel, and Benjamin Bolewski grabbed gold for their club in the 110 Year Male Board Relay, adding to the medal they won in the 110 Year Taplin,
Elouera's 'Great Men' team of Timothy Nesbitt, Stephen Bryen, Ashley Bourne, Michael McBain, and Grant Wilkinson won the 160 Year Male Surf Boat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.