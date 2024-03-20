Half a century of hairdressing, and he's still cutting away

Chances are if you live in Sutherland Shire and you've had a decent haircut in the past 50 years, the man with the scissors standing behind you was this guy.
With no intention of slowing down, well-known hairdresser Mark Gardner is celebrating an impressive five decade long stint in the industry.
Mr Gardner opened his first salon at 18 years of age after finishing year 10 at St Patrick's College Sutherland. He went to Gymea TAFE, and initially wanted to become a barber.
"Everyone said 'no you have to do ladies' hairdressing, it will be better for you'," he said. "I went into it with the desire to have my salon and bought my boss's salon at Rockdale.
"My mother, who was a widow, went to the bank for a loan. I was youngest of six, and within 12 months there were six of us working in the salon. I paid the loan out and was there for 10 years before coming back to the shire."
It was there he opened a salon at Menai, and with its booming success, he expanded, growing his empire to eight salons across the shire - at Engadine, Caringbah, Sylvania Waters, Gymea, Cronulla, Carrs Park and Kirrawee.
In this time he pioneered the success of many young business owners, and paved the way for future hairdressers. He has been a provider of many jobs for young school leavers and in his career trained more than 50 apprentices.
In 2019, Mr Gardner started his retirement plan, selling every Mark Gardner Hair franchise with the exception of the Sylvania Water salon. Every one of his salons remains operational. Mr Gardner sold the Sylvania Waters salon to an existing employee, and its now known as Harlee Hair.
Rather than cut ties with his craft, Mr Gardner chose to downsize, with one employee - Kurt Portsmouth, at a cutting specialist salon within close distance of his place at Sutherland.
"We have been in Sutherland for about 40 years - I fell in love with it," Mr Gardner said. "Now I just walk to work, and rather than retire at the age of 65 I just want to do hair. It's my lawn bowls salon."
