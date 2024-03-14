St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
School projects in Cook and Hughes funded by federal government program

March 15 2024 - 8:30am
Engadine West Public School is among schools to benefit. Picture school website
Eleven schools in the Cook and Hughes electorates are benefiting from new or upgraded facilities and equipment under a federal government program.

