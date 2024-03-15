St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Kids' rides, international food and music till late at Miranda Easter Markets

By Murray Trembath
Updated March 15 2024 - 5:25pm, first published 3:56pm
Family fun, market and craft stalls, international food choices and music will feature at the Miranda Easter Markets, to be held on Friday and Saturday, March 22-23.

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

