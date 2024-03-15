Kids' rides, international food and music till late at Miranda Easter Markets

Family fun, market and craft stalls, international food choices and music will feature at the Miranda Easter Markets, to be held on Friday and Saturday, March 22-23.
Aussie NightMarkets is operating the event in Miranda Park. A $2 coin entry fee will apply at the gate.
The markets will run from 5pm to 10pm on Friday March 22 and 4pm to 10pm on Saturday March 23.
The website says the markets will feature Easter giveaways, Easter egg hunt, roaming Easter Bunny mascot, kids' rides and jumping castles and carnival and and sideshow games
A $30 wristband will give unlimited kids' rides.
Food offerings will include "international street food stalls, gourmet food trucks and trailers and a dedicated dessert section".
The event will include "boutique market and craft stall and music till late."
Leashed pets are welcome, the promoters say.
Only street parking will be available.
