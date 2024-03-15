Police are appealing for assistance to find a man missing from Riverwood.
Phuc Thinh Huynh, 26, was last seen at a property on Vermont Crescent at about 6:15am on Friday, March 15.
When he could not be located, officers attached to Campsie Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts. Police hold concerns for his welfare.
Phuc is described as being of Asian appearance, about 170cm tall, with medium build, black hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent the Auburn area.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call Campsie Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
