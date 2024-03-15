St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Man missing from Riverwood

March 15 2024 - 2:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phuc Thinh Huynh was last seen at a property on Vermont Crescent, Riverwood, on Friday morning, March 15. Picture NSW Police
Phuc Thinh Huynh was last seen at a property on Vermont Crescent, Riverwood, on Friday morning, March 15. Picture NSW Police

Police are appealing for assistance to find a man missing from Riverwood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.