Weekly Wrap: Shopping centre marks major milestone

The 60th birthday of Miranda Fair shopping centre had plenty of Leader readers reminiscing this week. The £3 1/4 million ($6.5 million) Myer-Farmer's development was the largest fully enclosed shopping centre in NSW when it opened on March 16, 1964. Now officially known as Westfield Miranda, we also caught up with two of the shopping centre's long-serving workers.
Over in St George, the NSW Government has scaled back the proposed redevelopment of the Riverwood housing estate. The initial plans proposed the delivery of close to 3,900 homes. The revised proposal has been scaled back to 420 homes, which guarantees delivery of supporting infrastructure via state and local contributions.
With the state government calling out councils over issuing ticketless parking fines, Georges River Council has hit back, saying they protect enforcement officers from verbal and physical abuse, and leaving a pre-printed card on the windscreen of vehicles is often not practical.
Meanwhile, teachers and students at Georges River College in Peakhurst can be forgiven for seeing double after five sets of twins have started in year 7.
