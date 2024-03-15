Man with dementia missing after going for a walk at Bundeena

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man with dementia, who was last seen when he went for a walk at Bundeena today (Friday).
A police statement said Tony Clarke, 61, was last seen at a home on Eric Street about 1pm.
"When he did not return home and could not be located, officers attached to Sutherland Shire Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts," the statement said.
"Police hold concerns for his welfare as he lives with dementia."
Mr Clarke is of Caucasian appearance, of medium build, about 180cm tall, with short grey hair and blue/green eyes.
He was last seen wearing light blue shorts and a yellow shirt.
Anyone with information into Tony's whereabouts is urged to call Sutherland Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000
