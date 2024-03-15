St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Man with dementia missing after going for a walk at Bundeena

March 15 2024 - 7:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tony Clarke, 61, was last seen at a home on Eric Street, Bundeena. Picture supplied by NSW Police
Tony Clarke, 61, was last seen at a home on Eric Street, Bundeena. Picture supplied by NSW Police

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man with dementia, who was last seen when he went for a walk at Bundeena today (Friday).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.