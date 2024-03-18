Saints in Semis

St George has muscled their way into the semi finals of the First Grade Premier cricket competition with a convincing win over Randwick Petersham over the weekend.
The minor premiers will now take on last year's premiers Parramatta after wrapping up their win early on Sunday and will have another match at home to push for their finals challenge.
The game was set up by their bowlers Rafael MacMillan who took 4/37 who attacked and kept runs tight and Luke Bartier with 3/16 as the Saints dismissed the visitors for just 138 in 58 overs.
St George won the toss and elected to bowl with Jonathon Craig-Dobson working hard to take both the openers wickets and when MacMillan broke the stubborn Randwick captain's innings when he was sitting on 34 after facing 135 balls the game was in their grasp.
NSW player and Saints opener Blake Nikitaras then stamped his class on the game setting up the run chase with a solid top score of 57 and when he was dismissed the score was 2-100 with last game hero Matt Rodgers also playing his part.
All the Saints batsman got a start with Kurtis Patterson hitting six 4s in his 41 runs and Nicholas Stapleton 31.
Captain Stapleton said it was a good win with the bowlers partnership and tight fielding setting it up for the batsman to bring it home.
"We have been taking it one game at a time for the whole season so hopefully all the work we have done should set us in good stead for this week.
"Parramatta are a brilliant team, so will have to be at our best," he said.
It was a big game for young Vansh Jani who made his 1st Grade debut as Saint number 477. It was a rapid rise for Vansh who started this season in 4th grade after coming over from London as part of the International Cricket Programme.
The St George District Cricket Club had five teams qualified to have a crack in the qualifying finals held over the weekend.
First grade minor premiers led the charge but first to fifth grade all made the top six cut and a chance to march into the Semi's.
Saints were sitting in third place in the NSW Premier Cricket Club Championship-behind Manly Warringah and Northern Districts.
