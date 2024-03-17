Bayside walking Football Gala Day

Walking Football at Bayside is holding a Bayside Seniors Week Event at Hensley Athletic Field-79 Corish Circle, Eastgardens on Saturday 23rd March.
Bayside Council and Football NSW are hosting the Gala event.
Walking Football is a mixed gender game that involves passing the ball while walking.
Designed for older adults with various physical abilities, it offers a regular sporting activity, with loads of mental, physical and social benefits.
Come along to see how the game is played and have a go in a 15-minute practice game.
Its a free event with a free heart health check offered on the day.
The Gala day is part of the 2024 NSW Seniors Festival.
Registration essential via QR code or call Bayside Council on 1300 581 299.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.