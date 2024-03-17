St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Bayside walking Football Gala Day

John Veage
By John Veage
March 18 2024 - 10:41am
Walking Football is a mixed gender game that involves passing the ball while walking.
Walking Football at Bayside is holding a Bayside Seniors Week Event at Hensley Athletic Field-79 Corish Circle, Eastgardens on Saturday 23rd March.

