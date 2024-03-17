Sutherland Shire Council defends ticketless parking fines

Sutherland Shire Council has defended its use of ticketless parking fines following state government calls for the system to be scrapped.
The council issued 10,850 parking fines last year, totalling $ 2.44 million, of which 30 per cent were ticketless.
Minister for Finance Courtney Houssos has asked all councils to provide an on-the-spot, written notification to drivers, allowing them to capture evidence, including photos, if they seek a review.
Ms Houssos said ticketless fines were also not an immediate deterrent or behaviour changer, and that a driver could receive multiple infringements before receiving a notification.
A Sutherland Shire Council spokesman said ticketless parking fines were "issued in a limited range of circumstances, with printed tickets issued on the spot in 70 per cent of cases".
"Among the circumstances in which Council staff may opt to issue a ticketless fines are settings where vehicles are only briefly stationary, such as school zones, bus zones or no-stopping zones, or when inclement weather is likely to dislodge or damage a printed ticket," he said.
"Council staff may also opt to issue a ticketless fine in circumstances where affixing a printed ticket to a vehicle is likely to place them at risk of abuse or assault by members of the public."
The spokesman said the council "reminds all members of our community that our staff are entitled to perform their duties without enduring verbal or physical abuse, with council taking a zero-tolerance approach to those who threaten or assault our staff".
Sutherland Shire Council was well down the list - in nineteenth position - of councils reaping a bonanza from parking fines.
Bayside Council was fifth highest in the state, with 42,315 fines issued, totalling $9 million.
A spokesman said, "Council is working to clarify the state government's position and how it would impact our community and the safety of our staff".
Georges River Council was seventh highest, with 29,412 fines, totalling $6.54 million.
Georges River Council said the quoted figure was for all parking fines, not just those issued through the ticketless system.
"Council currently uses a hybrid approach to issuing parking related fines," a council statement said.
"This enables council parking officers to continue to issue fines and warning notices directly to vehicles, including the high parking turnover areas of Hurstville and Kogarah CBDs, while utilising the ticketless scheme where immediate fine issue is not available.
"Because of this hybrid approach the parking fine revenue figures attributed to Georges River Council in the minister's media release are for all fines issued and not exclusively for ticketless fines."
The council said it it was "committed to ensuring the safety of its officers, and will continue to utilise the hybrid system for issuing fines as it provides the necessary balance between immediate deterrent, officer safety and addressing ongoing community concerns over illegal parking practices".
"Council would welcome the opportunity to work with the NSW Government to implement practical measures to address the concerns raised by Minister Houssos."
RELATED
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.