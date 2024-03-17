St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Sutherland Shire Council defends ticketless parking fines

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated March 18 2024 - 6:48am, first published 6:47am
Councils have been asked to provide on-the-spot advice to motorists if they have been booked. Picture by Chris Lane
Sutherland Shire Council has defended its use of ticketless parking fines following state government calls for the system to be scrapped.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

