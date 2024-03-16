Crucial council meeting on threatened trees at Oyster Bay Oval

A crucial decision on the proposed removal of about 75 fifty-year-old trees at Oyster Bay Oval is due to be made at tomorrow night's meeting of Sutherland Shire Council.
The local community is sharply divided over the plans.
Among major upgrades envisaged for the site are raised and graded sports fields with improved drainage, a new sports clubhouse and community use buildings, multi-sport courts, a children's playground, fitness equipment, picnic and social spaces and improved parking facilities.
The improvements have widespread community support, but many residents are opposed to the removal of trees and believe a compromise needs to be found.
Council staff have made further modifications after releasing a a revised masterplan to a limited number of stakeholders late last year, but residents opposed to the removal of trees say the changes are minor.
On Sunday, March 10, when temperatures climbed to 34C, about 100 residents gathered in their shade of the trees for a second time to express concern about their proposed removal and share ideas on the draft masterplan.
Organisers said Cr Jen Armstrong and Cr Haris Strangas, who also attended, indicated they would recommend a decision on the masterplan be delayed, pending discussions with council directors and staff on options to fund relevant expert assessments.
Meeting organiser, Warwick Tainton, said the council was "about to make a decision which will change the nature of Oyster Bay forever".
"Some think the change is good and will bestow on us wonderful sport fields; some think it will denude our little town beyond imagination," he said.
"If we don't act now and present a masterplan the community wants - there may be years and years of "what coulda / shoulda" ahead.
"I believe there is a compromise available - which at the moment is not being seen by either side."
The meeting expressed support for improving the quality of the sports fields.
The council staff report to be considered at Monday night's council meeting said a range of mitigation measures in regard to the trees were proposed:
"Planning: Undertake an arborist assessment of all existing trees to ascertain species (endemic, native or invasive), tree health and ability to survive level changes.
"Detailed design: Include design objective to retain as many trees as possible of high value; Identify locations where succession planting can begin in advance of all future tree removals.
"Construction: 4:1 ratio replacement planting incorporated on-site as much as possible, using endemic species, and remaining offset within locality; Tree planting as part of short-term works to provide succession in advance of medium term and long-term stages; Early procurement of trees to provide shade and visual amenity upon construction completion.
"The masterplan will be completed in stages where the minimum trees will only be removed for the relevant construction stage."
