Ex-mayor critical of cashless policy at Sutherland Shire leisure centres

Former mayor Steve Simpson was upset while attending a school zone swimming carnival at Engadine Leisure Centre last week to see parents and grandparents unable to enter, and children turned away from the canteen, because they only had cash.
Mr Simpson, who retired from the council in 2021, said he signed off on leisure centres going cashless, believing it was a temporary COVID measure.
He said Bayside Council had gone back to accepting cash, and Sutherland Shire Council should also reconsider.
A shire council spokesman said cash transactions at all council facilities ware phased out between early 2020 and January 2022.
"Our community have readily adapted to this change, which was extensively advertised through council communication channels and in local media prior to its introduction, and which is still prominently advertised at all points of sale across council operated facilities," the spokesman said.
"Council has no plans to revert to accepting cash payments at our facilities."
