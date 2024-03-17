St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Ex-mayor critical of cashless policy at Sutherland Shire leisure centres

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 17 2024 - 1:27pm, first published 1:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cash is not accepted as payment to enter, or purchase items, at Engadine and other leisure centres.
Cash is not accepted as payment to enter, or purchase items, at Engadine and other leisure centres.

Former mayor Steve Simpson was upset while attending a school zone swimming carnival at Engadine Leisure Centre last week to see parents and grandparents unable to enter, and children turned away from the canteen, because they only had cash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.