Letters: e-bikes on the Esplanade, Cook byelection and 'destruction of neighbourhoods'

Updated March 21 2024 - 4:33pm, first published 4:30pm
Electric bikes on the Esplanade at Cronulla. Picture by John Veage
E-BIKES ON THE ESPLANADE

After (another) near collision between myself and my dog and a big electric bike on The Esplanade Thursday afternoon at 6.30pm the dad and son ticked all the boxes: NO helmet NO shoes and YES the son on the back carrying a surfboard.

