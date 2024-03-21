Letters: e-bikes on the Esplanade, Cook byelection and 'destruction of neighbourhoods'

After (another) near collision between myself and my dog and a big electric bike on The Esplanade Thursday afternoon at 6.30pm the dad and son ticked all the boxes: NO helmet NO shoes and YES the son on the back carrying a surfboard.
After calling out to him, he informed me they are allowed on any bikeway as his son is under 16 years old?
Can Sutherland Council please erect signs stating the facts and the fines that can be imposed? Can the police actually take action? Local walkers are over it!
Karen Brady Cronulla
It's enough to give a person an inferiority complex.
Nobody, no man nor woman from 200,000 odd persons from the shire, is good enough!
Scott was from Maroubra, Bruce was from somewhere on the north side, and Simon is from somewhere else.
Yes, they all become shire persons, but it always seemed to be a decision of convenience.
A Kavanagh, Lilli Pilli
WhileI no longer live in 'God's Country' since moving to 'Paradise ' in Noosa I still maintain a very keen interest in the area.
Over my many years on community radio at 99.7FM, I had the opportunity to interview many people across the political spectrum, whose passion for the area was so noticeable
I am amazed that the Liberal Party have elected to parachute in someone with no connection or background to the Cook electorate as the endorsed candidate - so many locals come to mind who were worthy of this nomination
I truly hope that the Liberals have not done a Kristina Keneally despite the swing required.
Bob Birkhead, Noosa
It was a case of out with the old, in with the new and big retail squashes small again in the Leader March 6 edition.
The front page covered the good news for the electorate of Cook , that the Libs finally jettisoned the current mayor Pesce for new blood in the preselection.
Meanwhile, Murray Trembeth highlighted the sad trend of more family owned businesses closing down in the shire. Quality produce and personalised service is a thing of the past, once again swallowed up by the large multi national duopoly catering to the high rise developments that are continuing to congest the once green Sutherland Shire.
Gordon Roberts , Sylvania
So the Liberal Party think that, in the coming Cook byelection, they can foist upon us a complete unknown, one who has not even lived in the shire, has no idea of our needs and concerns.
They believe that they can cast aside one we know, Carmelo Pesce, who has done a good job for us as shire mayor; all following a series of backroom party deals of which we are kept in the dark.
The Liberals believe that we will now meekly comply with their wishes.
Well, I have news for the Liberal Party, we will not be treated as your servants, we will demand respect.
We will vote for a good, local, well known independent who will fight for us not for the dictates of any political party.
Ray Anthony, Taren Point
Shire residents, be very afraid. You don't stand a chance.
Fifty objections were lodged with council against a five-dwelling development application on one block in my narrow street.
The property is only 15m wide (instead of the legislated minimum of 20m for a development of this magnitude), and it is more than 800m from the train station. Despite this, and numerous other examples of gross material non-compliance, the development was approved.
Residents thought they had a legitimate opportunity to object to council's approval of this wholly inappropriate development by presenting to the Sutherland Shire Local Planning Panel.
However, the meeting was held on a Tuesday in the afternoon, which was a barrier for many working residents to attend. Residents were told by the panellists to stick to their five-minute allocated time and were not asked any insightful questions regarding their objections.
The developers weren't held to the clock and were lobbed questions to rebut the residents' objections. Despite this, the rebuttals did nothing to effectively address the non-compliance of the development.
It seems like all levels of government are intent on destroying suburban neighbourhoods so Australia can continue with the Ponzi scheme of importing 500,000 people per year.
Todd MacKinnon, Gymea
I extend my heartfelt thanks and congratulations to the people of Cronulla for their efforts in the 2024 Memory Walk & Jog, on Sunday March 10 at Don Lucas Reserve.
It was wonderful to see the community rally in support of people living with dementia, their families and carers, with more than 750 locals and visitors taking part.
Maree McCabe AM, CEO Dementia Australia
