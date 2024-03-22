Treating depression with brain stimulation

A mental health disorder treatment that doesn't require a patient to take medication, is having solid success at a private hospital in St George.
Waratah Hospital at Hurstville offers Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS), a painless and non-invasive form of brain stimulation that is known to improve symptoms of depression and other disorders.
It can be offered to patients who have not responded to antidepressants, those who cannot tolerate taking medication because of side effects, or for patients who prefer to try an alternative.
Doctors say since the treatment came onto the Medicare Benefits Schedule in late 2021, the procedure has grown favourably with patients who are under care by the hospital's specialists.
During rTMS, magnetic fields, generated by a simple coil placed on the head, stimulate a small area on the surface of the brain. Waratah Psychiatrist Ty Drake said the treatment was best suited to people with severe depression. "There is more emerging evidence that it is effective in treating Obsessive Compulsive Disorder and PTSD," Dr Drake said. "For people with treatment-resistant depression, there is a lot of evidence from that cohort that it's quite favourable for them. Some patients may be sensitive to medication, so it's a good alternative treatment."
Dr Drake said more patients were eager to try it as it had become more affordable. "When I came at Waratah just over a year ago it was starting to get off the ground here. It wasn't until the rebates that it became a game-changer because before that it was an expensive treatment," he said. "A patient might need 35 sessions at about $150 for each session. It's about a $60-$80 gap and at Waratah its bulk-billed."
Fellow Waratah psychiatrist Yu-Tang Shen said there was about a 50 per cent response rate - where those 50 per cent of patients kept remission, and the other 50 per cent had an 'incomplete response'. "As with any treatment in psychiatry, medication or therapy, you don't know which one will have best response," Dr Shen said. "The best response with rTMS is usually towards the end but occasionally we see it in the first week. When people have good reversal, and it tends to be the more biological invasive depression where there is also what we call neurovegetative feature - people have really good and a drastic response."
The treatment is backed by the Royal Australian & New Zealand College of Psychiatrists (RANZCP) as an effective treatment for major depressive disorders. RANZCP had earlier recommended that the procedure should also be accessible in public mental health services.
"A big part of it is resource restriction to the public unfortunately," Dr Shen said. "It would be great if they could have access to it. The public system is addressing more the 'pointy' end - patients who are too unwell, so the procedure would take too long."
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 63
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.