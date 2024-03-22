St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Health
Health

Treating depression with brain stimulation

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 22 2024 - 4:06pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Access to a form of depression treatment, known as Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS), has improved because of Medicare rebates. Picture by Chris Lane
Access to a form of depression treatment, known as Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS), has improved because of Medicare rebates. Picture by Chris Lane

A mental health disorder treatment that doesn't require a patient to take medication, is having solid success at a private hospital in St George.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.