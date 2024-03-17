Dragons back to earth

The Dragons hardly held their heads above water as they were lapped by the Dolphins 38-0 at Kayo Stadium on Sunday.
After turning up last week and breathing some fire, this weeks effort produced the Dolphins' largest winning margin since joining the competition last season, and the first time they had kept an opponent scoreless.
Dolphins fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow scored a brilliant hat-trick to orchestrate the club's biggest win in the 38-0 thrashing of St George Illawarra who started the game as favourites and ruined plenty of perfect rounds for footy tipsters.
Coming off a 43-18 loss to the Cowboys in Round 1, the Dolphins produced a staggering 63-point turnaround to open their 2024 account in style against a Dragons team that were sitting in second on the competition ladder after their week one win.
A sensational start for the Dolphins saw them put two tries on before a 40-20 by Dragons skipper Ben Hunt in the 15th minute gave his side a shot at points but their attack lacked cohesion and an error by Francis Molo let the Dolphins to escape.
The Red V did show some spark but were denied by the video officials on the other side of the break after Kyle Flanagan was deemed to have lost the ball in a mid-air contest with Tabuai-Fidow.
Fullback Tyrell Sloan sparked the Dragons attack and looked dangerous all night and finished with 14 runs and 128 metres to go with 11 tackle breaks and was also denied a late try with Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow knocking the ball from his grasp to stop what looked like a certain four points.
The round one 28-4 result on the Gold Coast was their first win in Queensland in their past 19 visits but this week the Dragons fell apart in the second half, going back to their disappointing ways.
They were in the contest down only 12-nil at half time, but the scoreboard blew out as the error's mounted.
Dragons coach Shane Flanagan said it was a complete opposite to what they had last week when they had energy and commitment and today there was none of that.
"We've still got some work to do and really disappointed that we have gone backwards but we'll shake it all off and go again.
"Today's performance just wasn't good enough for a Dragons jersey and we're really clear that we're not happy about it," he said
"You can't have it one week and not the next week."
The Dragons are now at home in Round 3 to the Cowboys and can expect a big crowd at Netstrata Jubilee on Saturday night at 5.30pm as they look to bounce back.
Today's performance just wasn't good enough for a Dragons jersey- Shane Flanagan
