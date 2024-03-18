Fewer children in emergency accommodation

Fewer foster children in NSW are living in emergency accommodation, following the creation of a specialist team within the Department of Communities and Justice.
The Minister for Families and Communities, Kate Washington, said it was an early indication of the NSW Government's resolve to address the spiralling child protection system.
Following a request from Minister Washington, the department established a dedicated team in late 2023, to shift children from High-Cost Emergency Arrangements, to more suitable arrangements. That program places children in hotels, motels, serviced apartments or rental accommodation where they are cared for by a rotating roster of shift workers. These arrangements can cost up to $2 million a year for each child.
The work of the team alongside caseworkers has resulted in the number of children in emergency accommodation dropping by 71 in three months, from 506 (in early November 2023) to 435 on February 22 this year.
Their work includes intensive family finding - searching out possible family connections who might be able to care for the child under kinship care arrangements, and matching children to newly recruited emergency foster carers.
Kirrawee's Darian Brooker was eight years of age when she was separated from her mother, who struggled with addiction. Mrs Brooker was put into a foster home for 11 months, but then cycled through short-term and emergency homes, before she was placed into kinship care with her older sister at age 11.
"She was 17 years older than me. The benefit was staying with family but the disadvantage is there is was no accountability. I didn't have anyone checking on me. I got lost in the system and I don't think think that was the best outcome for me, so I left at 16." Mrs Brooker said.
Although she welcomes the reduction of children living in emergency care, she says more needs to be done. "I know lots of people who have been in emergency accommodation through hotels, and the experience for them has been quite traumatic," she said. "To hear that it's reducing is brilliant news and a step in the right direction. It's important to celebrate these wins but it's also important to recognise that we have so much further to go. Keep listening to young people, and we need more publicly available data to see the long-term impact of decisions. You can't manage what you don't measure."
But the government and agencies that advocate for greater support for children living in out of home care, say more foster carers are urgently needed in NSW to ensure children who cannot live safely with family.
"The statistics of kids in out of home care across Australia is pretty stable and has been for a long time - it hovers around the 45,000-50,000 kids a year," Mrs Brooker said. "But that is almost an alarm bell for me because you wouldn't expect it to stay stable when population, crime rates and poverty are increasing. These are all the determinants that lead to kids living in out of home care."
Showing young people that their past doesn't have to determine their future, is a major passion project for Mrs Brooker. She founded We, Future Leaders - a youth-led education and mentoring organisation (which has expanded into Kirrawee). It assists students to reach their full academic and personal potential. She also regularly shares her story at schools across NSW to help students become resilient leaders as part of her '100 Free School Talks' initiative.
"The most rewarding thing for me is being able to show that I cannot be part of the statistics," she said. "So many kids who live in out of home care end up repeating the cycle. Even kids who I work with who have stable lives, I want to show them that If I can do this with the upbringing I had, imagine what you can do with the support they have."
