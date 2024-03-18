St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Our People

Fewer children in emergency accommodation

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 18 2024 - 2:35pm, first published 11:30am
Darian Brooker of Kirrawee is a foster care leaver who works with young people to inspire them to reach their potential. Picture by John Veage
Fewer foster children in NSW are living in emergency accommodation, following the creation of a specialist team within the Department of Communities and Justice.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

