The NPL Round 6 football wrap-up

St George City recorded a 2-1 victory in round 6 of the National Premier Leagues Men's NSW competition at Christie Park on Saturday against NWS Spirit FC.
A game played with plenty of feeling, a Jason Romero penalty late in the first half gave them the points after both sides exchanged goals early with Kyle Shaw scoring for the hosts and Presley Ortiz for the visitors.
Sydney United 58 reignited its 2024 National Premier Leagues Men's NSW season following a tense 3-2 victory over St George FC in a thrilling display of football from both sides at the Ilinden Sports Centre on Saturday.
The Round 6 National Premier Leagues Men's NSW Match of the Round lived up to its expectations as Blacktown City FC defeated the previously undefeated Rockdale Ilinden 3-2 on a wet Sunday afternoon at the Ilinden Sports Centre.
