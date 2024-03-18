Shire Run Carnival deadline

Organisers of this Sundays Shire Run Carnival are encouraging everyone to pre-register by Thursday.
There are events for everyone at the Barden Ridge Sporting Complex with a 6km Fun Run/Walk, 3km Fun Run/Walk, 1500m Kids Dash, 400m Dash, 100m Bolt, Schools Challenge, Elite Eliminator with prize money.
There is a finisher medal for all 6km participants with Happy Beats and a fun carnival atmosphere.
Event ambassador Eloise Welling said she is looking forward to the Carnival.
"There is an event for everyone and it will be a fantastic way to encourage kids and families to get moving.
"It's great to see so many people enjoying our sport and being fit and healthy. The shire run carnival is another opportunity to come and explore your potential and have fun whilst doing it.
"As co-founder of Love Mercy Foundation we are grateful to be the main charity partner to help provide access to clean water in Northern Uganda."
