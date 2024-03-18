Shire Golf Challenge tees off

Cronulla Golf Club held its title as the second annual Shire Golf Tournament teed off at their home course on Saturday afternoon. It was rescheduled after heat prevented play in December.
It is a stroke play tournament for the four Shire Golf Club Champions, playing 18 holes on one day, each group a four ball and the winner gets four points.
There were 32 players on the course, eight players participating from each of the clubs, Woolooware, Cronulla, Kareela and the Ridge.
The men played in A , A Reserve, B and C Grade and the Women in Division1, 2 and 3 plus a Juniors competition (u18).
There is a Champion Club perpetual shield and the annual tournament will change club location every year.
The Cronulla Club finished with five wins on 28 points with Woolooware second on 19 followed by Kareela 17 and Barden Ridge 12.
Woolooware's Jake Hallinan took the Men's A Grade title with a 71 and Kareela's Andrew Momsen the A reserve with an 81.
The Women's was a clean sweep by Cronulla with Division 1 being taken out by Sophia Perkins with an 82, Ruth Feehan won 2s and Sue King Division 3. Cronulla's Theo Fedes also took out the Juniors scoring a 74.
