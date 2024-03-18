St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
First month of Kogarah e-scooter trial clocks up 2,000 rides

Updated March 18 2024 - 3:48pm, first published 2:30pm
Georges River Mayor Sam Elmir at the launch of the shared e-scooter trial in Kogarah Town Square on January 10. Picture: Chris Lane
A total of 2,023 rides were taken in the first month of Georges River Council's shared e-scooter trail, averaging more than one kilometre per ride.

