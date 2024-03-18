First month of Kogarah e-scooter trial clocks up 2,000 rides

A total of 2,023 rides were taken in the first month of Georges River Council's shared e-scooter trail, averaging more than one kilometre per ride.
Georges River is the first council in the Sydney metropolitan area to participate in a shared e-scooters trial.
Kogarah town centre has been selected as the e-scooter trial area for a 12 month period which started on January 10.
The council is partnering with e-scooter operator Beam for the trial which operates in a designated area between Harrow Road in the east to Jubilee Avenue in the west and Railway Parade in the north to Princes Highway in the south and taking in the railway station, St George Hospital, St George TAFE, Jubilee stadium and Kogarah town centre.
Riders have to be 16 years or older and will be limited to 20km/h on the roads within the trial area that have a speed limit of 50 km/h or less.
E-scooters are not permitted on footpaths.
Results for the first month of the trial also show no accidents and most users are parking the e-scooters correctly, according to Georges River Council.
Beam has received two requests to relocate e-scooters that were not returned to the correct designated parking areas.
Popular routes include Jubilee Avenue, Bellevue Street, Kensington Street and Belgrave Street, according to data released by Beam.
Data shows strong support of first-mile/last-mile travel in Kogarah, with approximately 20 percent of trips taken starting at a train station, and approximately 15 percent ending at a train station.
Businesses have requested e-scooter parking stations outside their shops as an added convenience for customers.
Beam are employing their 'Pedestrian Shield' technology on the Kogarah e-scooter fleet for greater rider enforcement.
The new surface detection technology will detect when e-scooters are used on footpaths, and slow the e-scooter down to a stop.
Georges River Council Mayor Sam Elmir said he was delighted with the results and management of the trial by the Local Working Group which includes Transport for NSW, Beam, NSW Police, NSW Health, St George Business Chamber, bus operators and Council staff,
"It is fantastic to see our local community and visitors positively embracing micro-mobility in this Kogarah trial," Councillor Elmir said.
"I have spoken with community members and they have applauded this trial commenting it's a fun, efficient and more cost-effective way to get around than using a car or ride-share companies.
"Most recently, we saw that the Beam e-scooters were a very popular option for locals travelling to the Charity Shield at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.
"While it's been a positive experience so far, we want to remind riders it is illegal to ride an e-scooter on footpaths and without a helmet.
"Please make sure you are wearing either the helmet that is provided by Beam with the e-scooter, or your own helmet - at the very least it'll prevent you being fined, at the most it may just save your life."
Council's 'Your Say' community consultation has received 30 responses from shared e-scooter users and non-users.
To learn more or submit feedback on the Kogarah e-scooter trial, visit Council's Your Say page.
