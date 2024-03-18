St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Cronulla control

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated March 18 2024 - 4:09pm, first published 3:46pm
Sharks prolific winger Ronaldo Mulitalo has scored 28 tries in 26 games at PointsBet Stadium and (inset) 250 game Dale Finucane is all smiles. Pictures John Veage
The Sharks are sitting at the pointy end of the NRL Ladder after playing a clinical second half to down a gutsy Bulldogs outfit 25-6 at PointsBet Stadium on Friday.

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

