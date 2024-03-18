Cronulla control

The Sharks are sitting at the pointy end of the NRL Ladder after playing a clinical second half to down a gutsy Bulldogs outfit 25-6 at PointsBet Stadium on Friday.
Sharks back-rower Briton Nikora is a casualty and will miss the next two games after entering an early guilty plea for a careless high tackle on Viliame Kikau, which saw him sent to the sin bin.
Two wins from two games is all Sharks coach Fitzgibbon can ask from his team who look like they are buying into his defensive belief.
Fitzgibbon said it took a while for them to get going and the most pleasing part is they had to earn it.
"It certainly wasn't handed to us," he said
"I thought we defended pretty well when we were down without Brit. we made one small error which cost us points but I was pleased on the balance of footy there.
"Went in at 6-all and walked back out and kept earning it and never lost our way. We had a good audition for being uncomfortable for long periods last week."
Sharks co-captain Dale Finucane also made his 250th NRL appearance and was injected into the game in the 29th minute.
The Sharks have now won 12 of their past 14 games against the Bulldogs and take bragging rights in the 100th clash between them but it was a fight with the referee talking to both captains about the niggle.
The Dogs scored first but with 16 minutes to play in the half the home side got on board through Braydon Trindall after lead-up work by Hynes and Teig Wilton.
The Sharks then had all the running as they went close but the Bulldogs showed plenty of resolve to go to the break level at 6-6.
When Sharks centre Jesse Ramien powered into the line in the 56th minute and got an offload out to Sione Katoa the Sharks hit the front with Hynes' sideline conversion making it 12-6 then Ronaldo Mulitalo showed some soccer skills to finish off a great team try that featured slick hands by Hynes, a freakish flick by Wilton and a grubber by Talakai.
With five minutes to play the Sharks iced the win when Mulitalo delivered the final pass for Wilton to cross for his team's fourth of the night.
The hungry Sharks now face Wests Tigers at Leichhardt Oval in Round 3 on Saturday night at 7.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.