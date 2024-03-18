St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Schools

Humility and a sense of self - Premier outlines elements of good leadership

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated March 19 2024 - 10:12am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures supplied

NSW Premier and Kogarah MP Chris Minns outlined the elements of good leadership when he visited St George Girls High School in early March.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.