Humility and a sense of self - Premier outlines elements of good leadership

NSW Premier and Kogarah MP Chris Minns outlined the elements of good leadership when he visited St George Girls High School in early March.
The Premier attended the School's Leadership Induction Assembly on March 5 to formally induct the 2024 Student Representative Council and Environmental Council representatives.
He also acknowledged and presented awards to six students who have completed the Premier's Reading Challenge 11 times - that is every year from Kindergarten to Year 10 even through lockdown in 2020 and 2021.
The students were: Anam Fatima (Yr 11), Larah Van De Kerckhove (Yr 11), Cyrena Zhao (Yr 11), Noura Haque (Yr 12), Jennifer Luong (Yr 12) and Micayla Metlege (Yr 12).
During his visit, Mr Minns gave the students a lesson on the elements of good leadership.
"It might well be the case that a lecture on leadership that I may give in two or three years time will be very different to the one I give now," Mr Minns said.
"But I have seen and worked for a lot of leaders including former premiers and prime ministers and there are some commonalities that I've been able to learn," he said.
"And my sense about leadership is that great leaders have a wonderful sense of who they are themselves first and foremost.
"They might be quiet or they might be incredibly verbose. They might be wonderful communicators or they might be quiet and reserved but they all have a great sense of who they are.
"There's a wonderful professor called Arthur Brooks for Harvard University who writes extensively about happiness and leadership and he says there's four elements that make people well-rounded and have a good sense of who they are.
"The first one is investment in family - having great relations with your parents, with your siblings and eventually with your partner. That's particularly important and you have to put time into that. People with busy jobs like me, and certainly the preaching profession that can be under a lot of stress but investing in family is crucial.
"The second element is friends and women are particularly good at this. Blokes are not and if you ask most men at the age of 50 who their best friend is most often than not they will say their wife.
"If you ask a woman at 50 who their best friend is they will say a girl they have known since high school. Girls historically have been great at friendships.
"The third element is investment in your profession. Drawing meaning from your professional life is the key element in being happy in yourself and your life.
"And the fourth one is often associated with faith. It might not be faith but it's a sense of wonder in the world, a sense that you're just one person or that you're part of a giant experience.
"They're the four elements that make you a well-rounded person and that give you a good sense of who you are as you navigate our way through the world.
"Great leaders have a great sense of who they are. The second part of great leadership is that great leaders don't recruit followers, they recruit other leaders because that's how you get a sense of momentum in an organisation.
"If you've got someone who's going to come up behind you and who could eventually take your job from you, the organisation is in good hands.
"When you get to a position of leadership within that organisation, identify the best person with that organisation and foster them, mentor them, promote them, put them in a position of leadership because that's the best way of ensuring your organisation maintains the values, the identity, the vision that you have for it.
"There's also and essential humility, a humbleness that you may not be the best leader for your organisation in the long run or even today and that you are constantly looking for someone better in the organisation than you are."
