Sutherland Shire Council looks at ditching overland flood study and starting again

Sutherland Shire Council is looking at ditching its controversial overland flood study and starting again.
The shock move came at last night's council meeting following community outrage over the process, which identified 10,000 to 12,0000 homes that could be listed as flood prone in major wet weather events.
Staff were asked to provide a report to the next meeting in April "identifying any consequences of council adopting a resolution to abandon the study for the reason that a one size fits all approach is both inadequate and inaccurate, and that a further study, which looks at each site individually, be undertaken with all affected property owners being separately advised beforehand and engaged with throughout the process".
Under the move being considered, all maps and any references that rely on or relate to this study would be deleted and redrafted, and alternative methodologies adopted.
The motion, moved by Cr Kent Johns, was unanimously supported.
"If we are going to abandon it, it's almost at the point where I want to start from scratch again," Cr Johns said. "The one size fits all approach is not working.
"There may be 12,000 homes to look at individually, but every one of those homes is important to that family.
"If we don't have them on our side we are forgetting what we are here for."
Cr Hassan Awada said, "The community has lost faith in this process - I think we need to restore it".
"10,000 to 12,000 homes represents about 20,000 to 30,000 residents."
Community consultation on the flood study closes on March 31 following an extension granted late last year. The process will continue until the council makes a decision at the next meeting.
