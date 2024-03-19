Hundreds raise safety concerns over Blakehurst intersection

Federal Member for Banks, David Coleman has called for measures to improve road safety at the intersection of Terry Street and King Georges Road, Blakehurst.
Hundreds of local residents have signed a petition raising their concerns about the intersection, specifically the lack of right light arrows in both directions when turning from Terry Street onto King Georges Road.
Residents informed Mr Coleman that the intersection is 'extremely dangerous' due to a combination of low visibility when turning and the speed of cars travelling on King Georges Road.
Some have seen near-misses while others said they avoid using the intersection altogether.
"Green light arrows are needed at the intersection of Terry Street and King Georges Road in Blakehurst," Mr Coleman said.
"The lack of visibility in all directions impacts the safety of motorists and must be fixed."
Georges River Council have supported the initiative and Mr Coleman is seeking further support from the State Government to investigate the intersection.
He will be seeking funding for the intersection upgrade under the next round of the Black Spot traffic program which targets those road locations where crashes are occurring or are at risk of occurring.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.