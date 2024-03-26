Never-ending summer makes for untidy main roads through shire

Grass and landscaped median strips and other areas next to main roads throughout Sutherland Shire are overgrown due to plentiful rain and the seemingly never-ending summer.
Transport for NSW says maintenance is on schedule and there is no shortage of contractors.
ConnectSydney - a consortium formed between Service Stream, Boral and Johnson Controls - was awarded the contract for Harbour Zone, which includes Sutherland Shire, and began operations on Juky 1, 2021.
The areas in need of work include the median strip on Kingsway between Hazelhurst and Sylvania Road and the supposedly landscape areas next to the noise wall on Taren Point Road on the approach to Captain Cook Bridge.
A Transport for NSW spokeswoman said ConnectSydney crewsmost "most recently conducted maintenance" on the median strip between Hotham Road and Sylvania Road on February 7.
"They are next scheduled to attend by the end of March, weather permitting," she said..
"ConnectSydney is also responsible for the grassed area adjacent to the noise wall on Taren Point Road and plans to conduct vegetation maintenance at this location by the end of April, weather permitting.
"Landscaped sections consisting of trees and dense vegetation within these medians are maintained on a reactive basis, based on customer reports or defects identified by ConnectSydney asset inspectors."
