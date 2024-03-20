Future scientist secures university scholarship

Cronulla's Lucy Bullock has won a Westpac Scholar's Trust Young Tech Scholarship.
Ms Bullock is studying a Bachelor of Laboratory Medicine, which is focused on examining and analysing human tissue and bodily fluids for the diagnosis, treatment and/or prevention of diseases. She is based at Murdoch University in Perth WA.
The young student is one of 35 high school graduates who have received the scholarship, worth $12,700. The scholarships are for students passionate about technology.
Alongside financial support, Ms Bullock will have the opportunity to network, take part in mentoring initiatives and paid internships with senior business leaders and industry-based experts, and develop skills in a program in Asia as part of an international learning experience.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.