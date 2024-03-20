St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Future scientist secures university scholarship

By Eva Kolimar
March 21 2024 - 6:00am
Cronulla's Lucy Bullock, who studies in Perth, has won a scholarship to expand her STEM skills. Picture supplied
Cronulla's Lucy Bullock, who studies in Perth, has won a scholarship to expand her STEM skills. Picture supplied

Cronulla's Lucy Bullock has won a Westpac Scholar's Trust Young Tech Scholarship.

Eva Kolimar

Eva Kolimar

