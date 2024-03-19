Public to have say on synthetic turf draft guidelines

The NSW Government is seeking community feedback on newly-released draft guidelines for the use of synthetic turf on playing fields.
Bayside and Georges River Councils were part of a Project Advisory Group that included industry experts and sporting groups in developing the draft guidelines.
There are eight synthetic fields in the Bayside Local Government Area and three in the Georges River LGA.
The use of synthetic turf as a replacement for natural grass in public open space, commonly for sports fields, has attracted high levels of interest from a wide range of stakeholder and community groups.
Concerns include impacts on the local environment, perceptions of loss of open space and changes to the amenity of the local community.
Alternatively, organised sports groups and users see the value of synthetic turf as a way to meet growing needs and offer consistent surfaces to play on.
The draft guidelines were developed following two investigations into the use and impacts of synthetic turf by the NSW Chief Scientist and Engineer and NSW Government, the Department of Planning Housing and Infrastructure (DPHI).
Released in July, 2023, the NSW Chief Scientist's independent report into synthetic turf sports fields identified significant knowledge gaps in key areas of concern in the use of the technology including human and environmental health impacts.
The report highlighted a number of areas for concern surrounding the use of synthetic sporting fields.
These included the health implications of synthetic turf especially with the use of rubber crumb, also known as SBR rubber, which is the most common infill for sports pitches.
The report also raised concerns with the environmental impacts of micro plastics used in infill entering waterways along with soil contamination.
Another concern was with the heat impact of synthetic turf for users and for the broader location, known as the heat island effect. There was a lack of data for the use of synthetic turf within the Australian context.
The report noted that further analysis was required to assess the implications of synthetic turf fields on local environments including the run-off of rubber infill.
The review recommended:
Planning and approvals of synthetic fields should focus initially on managing pollutant 'run-off' and 'walk-off' risks.
Synthetic turf installation should be subject to a set of requirements to ensure best practice use during the product lifespan and appropriate end-of-life planning and disposal.
A research program should address key knowledge gaps in human health and environmental impacts of synthetic turf.
The newly-released draft guidelines provide strategies and case studies to assist planners and sports field managers on the use of synthetic turf.
They consider where synthetic turf can be used on sporting surfaces, while balancing the needs and expectations of each local community.
A six-week public exhibition period will commence from now until April 29. Councils and the public can submit their feedback by visiting: https://www.planning.nsw.gov.au/policy-and-legislation/open-space/synthetic-turf-study .
Feedback will be reviewed and considered ahead of the guidelines' finalisation in 2024.
Planning Minister Paul Scully said there is a growing demand for sports fields and ovals in communities.
"We want to provide people with access to public spaces all year round in a range of climates," he said.
"Given the conversations around potential impacts of synthetic turf, these guidelines provide councils, sports clubs and local decision-makers with research-backed information to make the best decisions for their communities," he said.
"We're confident that these draft guidelines will give decision-makers the information necessary to ensure that their choices align with the values and aspirations of their local communities. This is all about embracing modern innovation methods in our public open spaces."
