Court approves apartment block for Jannali site occupied by gracious old home

The NSW Land and Environment Court has approved amended plans for the construction of an apartment block with 22 three-bedroom homes on a Jannali site, which is occupied by a gracious old home surrounded by luxurious vegetation.
A community campaign against the project was launched in December 2022 after a development application (DA) was lodged for 1 Wiak Road.
Sutherland Shire Historical Society said the land was purchased in 1882 by Myles McRae and in 1909 was passed to his son Reginald.
In 1927, Reginald sold the land to his brother Charles Clarence McRae who appears in the 1933 electoral roll at Railway Crescent (which would have been the address before Wiak Road).
Charles died in 1945 and the property went back to his brother, who sold it to George Fisher. who is believed to have built the house in 1945.
The site was zoned high density in the Sutherland Local Environmental Plan (LEP) 2015.
Geron Property No.7 Pty Ltd appealed to the Land and Environment Court against the deemed refusal of the DA by Sutherland Shire Council.
Following a conciliation conference at which agreement was reached between the parties, Commissioner C Porter upheld the appeal.
Consent was granted for an amended application, which includes the demolition of existing structures and the construction of a residential flat building consisting of 22 three-bedroom units, 49 car spaces and three basement levels together with ancillary structures, subject to conditions agreed to by the parties.
The judgment said the DA was advertised in December 2022, with 134 submissions.
"Further submissions were received in relation to the amended application," the judgment said.
"Oral submissions were heard at the on site viewing and from two directly adjoining residents.
"The concerns raised have been considered by the respondent and applicant in reaching agreement on the acceptability of the amended application."
The commissioner said the maximum building height for the site under the DA was 16 metres, but the DA proposed 18.6 metres.
The parties had agreed to the height variation and, with a joint expert report of the town planners, the commissioner was satisfied it met the provisions of the Act.
The parties had agreed the proposed development met the floor space ratio (FSR) requirements and satisfied flood planning and stormwater provisions.
The commissioner said the amended DA exceeded the landscaping requirements.
