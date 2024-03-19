St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Court approves apartment block for Jannali site occupied by gracious old home

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 20 2024 - 9:12am, first published 9:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The property at 1 Wiak Road, Jannali. Picture DA
The property at 1 Wiak Road, Jannali. Picture DA

The NSW Land and Environment Court has approved amended plans for the construction of an apartment block with 22 three-bedroom homes on a Jannali site, which is occupied by a gracious old home surrounded by luxurious vegetation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.