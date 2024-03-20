Kyle Bay waterfront in Stayz Top Ten holiday homes

A Kyle Bay luxury waterfront home has been named one of the 10 best holiday homes in Australia.
The property secured a top spot in the Stayz annual Holiday Home of the Year List.
The property is described as having 360-degree water and district views, soaring ceilings and an abundance of natural light.
Spanning four levels, the four-bedroom, five-bathroom property at Kyle Bay has open-plan living and dining areas, a state-of-the-art kitchen with deluxe marble finishings, a butler's pantry, and a large rooftop terrace.
Other features include a premium gas fireplace, heated infinity pool, rumpus room and a lift.
Upper-level accommodation comprises four large bedrooms, all with custom built-in wardrobes and the master and second bedroom with en-suites.
A highlight is the entertainers' rooftop capturing 360-degree district and water views.
There is an internal rooftop kitchenette as well as a lower-level rumpus room.
The property rents for an average $1,137 per night.
Now in its 13th year, the Stayz Holiday Homes of the Year highlights the most spectacular private holiday homes in Australia.
Only three NSW properties made it onto the Stayz Top Ten list. As well as Kyle Bay the other NSW properties are at MacMasters Beach and Kangaroo Valley.
Other properties on the Top Ten list include Hamilton Island, Mount Buller, Margaret River and Kangaroo Valley and they include waterfront homes, wine region stays and ski and countryside escapes.
The private holiday homes have been selected from more than 50,000 properties on Stayz, based on criteria including having.
The Kyle Bay property owner, Rebecca A, said, "I love knowing that my guests are looking forward to coming to stay with us, that they picked our property among the thousands they had to choose from for their holiday or staycation. This recognition is just the cherry on top."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.