Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from Kogarah.
Rachel Secheny, 43, was last seen at St George Hospital on Tuesday, March 19.
When she could not be located, officers attached to St George Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Police and family hold concerns for her welfare as it is out of character.
Rachel is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165-170cm tall, of medium build, with light blonde and brown dyed hair.
She was last seen wearing black t-shirt, blue jeans, white sandals, holding a black purse and a beige satchel bag.
She is known to frequent Tempe, Bardwell Park, Rockdale, Kingsgrove, Sydney CBD, and the Central Coast.
Anyone with information into her whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.