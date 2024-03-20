Blue Mountains Rugby club heads to Wanda Beach for pre-season training

Blue Mountains Rugby Union players have swapped the national park for the sandhills of Cronulla in a pre-season training trip.
The seachange on Saturday, March 16 saw close to 50 club members from the foot of the Blue Mountains test their fitness in a series of gruelling exercises on Wanda Beach before enjoying a swim and bonding session. Dubbed "Sand Dunes and Schooners", the outing is an annual event for the club.
The current Kentwell Cup suburban rugby premiers will launch the 2024 season at Lapstone Oval on April 24 against Hunters Hill - the club they defeated 44-40 last year to claim the first division top prize.
Players started pre-season training on January 23, with numbers stronger than they have been in recent years. This includes a huge influx of Colts (U21s players) who have joined this year, spurred partly by free registration.
