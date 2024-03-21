Kogarah Woman of the Year Patricia calls for helpers

Kogarah Woman of Year Patricia Will needs volunteers to help with her charity, Gabbies Sewing Angels.
Earlier this month, Patrica was named on the 2024 NSW Local Women of the Year Honour Roll who are chosen by Members of Parliament and are recognised for their contribution to their local community.
Patricia founded Gabbies Sewing Angels in 2001 after told by a friend working in Malawi that newborn babies were being taken home from hospital wrapped in newspaper.
She was extremely concerned about the plight of these women and babies and she approached those attending her church Parish of Bexley to sew matinee jackets and shifts to replace the newspaper.
Gabbies Sewing Angels now sew all types of children and adult clothes to be distributed to charities across Australia. Patricia and her team of volunteers produce over 8,000 clothing items each year.
Over the years the volunteer supplied garments to people in need in Syria, Timor Leste, Fiji and the Philippines. Gabbies Sewing Angels have also supplied clothing to bushfire victims, flood victims and Aboriginal settlements.
Prior to Gabbies Sewing Angels, Patricia worked as a teacher, enabling many children to receive the love of learning.
Kogarah MP Chris Minns said that through Patricia's vision, Gabbies Sewing Angels exemplifies what it means to show care and concern for others and through her role she has given generously of her time to improve the lives of those less fortunate, both nationally and internationally.
"She demonstrates empathy, consideration and compassion across many cultures and belief systems," he said.
Gabbies Sewing Angels at Bexley are keen to increase the number of their male and female volunteers as currently, there is an exceptionally high demand for the goods they produce.
Gabbies is receiving Australia-wide and overseas to produce articles of clothing for those affected by poverty and war, and natural disasters including bushfires and flooding.
At Gabbies volunteers can participate in an atmosphere of fellowship allowinng them to feel connected and less isolated, while engaging in activities that bring purpose and a sense of self-worth.
More volunteers are needed. Sewing experience is not necessary.
Those who are interested can visit Gabbies at the Community Hall at the back of St Gabriel's Church, 55 Stoney Creek Road, Bexley on a Thursday, anytime between 9.00 and 3.00pm.
For more information, please contact Lyla Coorey 0422 109 838 or Pat Will 0421 771 868.
Follow Gabbies on Facebook.
