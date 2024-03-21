St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Kogarah Woman of the Year Patricia calls for helpers

By Jim Gainsford
March 22 2024 - 8:30am
Patricia Will and the team of Gabbies Sewing Angels volunteers produce over 8,000 clothing items each year for charity. Picture: Chris Lane
Kogarah Woman of Year Patricia Will needs volunteers to help with her charity, Gabbies Sewing Angels.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

