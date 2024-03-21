Champion swimmer, artist and one 'gutsy woman'

By the 1980s Helen was among the first number of women admitted into the Cronulla RSL Swimming Club, which up until that time had been exclusive to men. She was quickly recognised as a valuable member of the Club by winning her 50-59 age event in record time in her first attempt at the AIF Swimming Championship. (AIF stands for Australian Imperial Force and the swimming championships are held by the AIF Swimming Association, which was formed in the years following WWI.)