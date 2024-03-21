Champion swimmer, artist and one 'gutsy woman'

Helen Evans, 93, a resident of IRT Thomas Holt AT Kirrawee is one gutsy woman, says her daughter Lee.
It's an appropriate time to shine a light on one of Sutherland Shire's older residents, as the month of March marks Seniors Week in NSW.
Helen was well-known in the area for her physical prowess.
"Mum used to snow ski, surf, swim, run and bike ride. She would compete in ocean swims, triathlons and marathons," Lee Dowse said.
Sadly, Helen was diagnosed with dementia. She struggles to recall all her achievements in being a woman of "great athleticism" her daughter says. "She was incredibly fit. She used to run sand hills at 6am every morning before going swimming," Lee said.
Helen was born in 1931 at a time when women were excluded from large parts of public and political life in Australia. Women were not permitted to stand for federal election, drink in public bars or work in the public service once they were married. But this didn't stop Helen from leading a life of achievement, Lee said.
By the 1980s Helen was among the first number of women admitted into the Cronulla RSL Swimming Club, which up until that time had been exclusive to men. She was quickly recognised as a valuable member of the Club by winning her 50-59 age event in record time in her first attempt at the AIF Swimming Championship. (AIF stands for Australian Imperial Force and the swimming championships are held by the AIF Swimming Association, which was formed in the years following WWI.)
Lee said her mother was also a prolific ocean swimmer and swimming squad coach. "Mum joined the nationals swim team and went on to enter ocean swims all over Australia, winning her age group every time. I did all the swims with her," she said.
"Mum and I have done the Cronulla Shark Island Swim multiple times. I would come first in my age group and mum would come first in hers. We did the Byron Bay Swim a couple of times, we did the Bondi, the Harbour swim and the Wedding Cake Island Swim. We've swum all over the place."
The pair hold a world record with 10 other team mates for completing a 24 hour swim at the Cronulla Swim Complex in 1992.
Helen also became an artist, painting many murals in homes on the north shore and eastern suburbs of Sydney.
"It was an unusual upbringing for me, I used to go into all of the art galleries with mum and go to all the (art) jobs with her when I was younger. She was a fabulous artist, so creative," Lee said.
Beyond murals, Helen also painted portraits, animals, landscapes, streetscapes, and on clothing, bedspreads, and stained glass in churches. She attended the Julian Ashton Art School, and taught art at Rose Bay Convent.
"We built these memories together. We were best friends and it's so hard now," Lee said. "Mum had a wonderful personality, a great sense of humour. She was beautiful."
