Weekly Wrap: Shire singers shines in Australian Idol

In hotel news, the opening of Quest Woolooware Bay has provided the first new hotel accommodation in Sutherland Shire in decades. James Winchester and his wife Sarah Dowling, who live just 500 metres away, acquired the 71-key serviced apartments franchise in partnership with former shire residents Adam and Alison French, who moved to Ipswich 10 years ago to take on another Quest business. Mr Winchester said the reception since opening on March 4 had been "amazing".