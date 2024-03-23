Weekly Wrap: Shire singers shines in Australian Idol

Hello readers,
One of The Leader's most read stories this week was about the future of the old Caruso's space at Gymea. A couple who operate two well-known inner-city restaurants are spending $1 million establishing a new venue named Fior. Tristan Rosier and Rebecca Fanning are the creative minds behind Surry Hills restaurants Arthur and Jane, which have a big following.
In hotel news, the opening of Quest Woolooware Bay has provided the first new hotel accommodation in Sutherland Shire in decades. James Winchester and his wife Sarah Dowling, who live just 500 metres away, acquired the 71-key serviced apartments franchise in partnership with former shire residents Adam and Alison French, who moved to Ipswich 10 years ago to take on another Quest business. Mr Winchester said the reception since opening on March 4 had been "amazing".
In a happy development, the Greek Fest will be returning to Brighton-Le-Sands for the first time in 21 years. The date has been set for Sunday, May 26 when Bay Street will be closed-off from 9am to 8pm to host the event.
Finally, we wish shire singer Dylan Wright the best of luck in the grand final of Australian Idol 2024. From gigging the rounds of Brass Monkey to community festivals, the musician is officially a top three favourite
