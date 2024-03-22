Bexley man charged over fatal crash

A Bexley man will appear in court on March 23, charged over an alleged hit-and-run in Sydney's eastern suburbs earlier this month.
Officers attached to Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command and NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to Fletcher Street, Tamarama, shortly after 4am on Sunday, March 17, after a man, young lawyer Mitch East, 28, from New Zealand, was found critically injured. He was treated but was unable to be revived and died at the scene.
Specialist officers attached to the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit (CIU), assisted by detectives attached to Eastern Suburbs Police Area command established Strike Force Dunguid to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Following extensive inquiries, a 63-year-old man was arrested by investigators after attending Granville Police Station just after 11am on Friday, March 22.
He has been charged with failing to stop and assist after a vehicle impact causing death, dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death and driving while using a mobile phone when not permitted. The Bexley man was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.