St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Crime

Bexley man charged over fatal crash

Updated March 22 2024 - 4:22pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bexley man charged over fatal crash
Bexley man charged over fatal crash

A Bexley man will appear in court on March 23, charged over an alleged hit-and-run in Sydney's eastern suburbs earlier this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.